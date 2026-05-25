All you need to know about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Notting Hill property dispute

Reports surfaced alleging residents were warned that continued objections could lead to some flats being opened for “social housing.” That claim intensified tensions inside the building and pushed the story from ordinary rich-people renovation drama into full-blown Notting Hill civil war. Not everyone is anti-Sonam-Anand, though. Some neighbours reportedly dismissed the uproar as ‘a storm in a teacup’, and argued that redevelopment battles are standard operating procedure in expensive London postcodes where every second townhouse is being excavated into a Bond-villain bunker.

A representative linked to the couple denied several of the allegations and stated that the flats were bought as investments. The rep also reportedly clarified that Sonam Kapoor herself was not directly involved in the company that purchased the apartments.

This blown up so dramatically for three reasons:

Class politics: Britain already has a raw nerve about wealth inequality and luxury property expansion in London.

Language: The phrase ‘servants’ quarters’ sounds ripped out of a Victorian period drama and landed terribly online.

Celebrity optics: Sonam Kapoor isn’t just another wealthy homeowner — she’s Bollywood royalty with fashion-world visibility. Combine that with Anand Ahuja’s billionaire family background and suddenly every basement renovation becomes international gossip fodder.

The story also reignited scrutiny of the couple’s massive property empire. Apart from the Notting Hill mansion, they own another London property, a sprawling Delhi bungalow, and high-value Mumbai real estate deals.