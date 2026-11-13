Jensen Huang reportedly had a third affair with another Nvidia employee: Who is the mystery woman?

Jensen Huang is embroiled in the midst of the third scandal of his life. According to reports, the ex-CEO of Nvidia was involved in a sexual affair with yet another female employee. The name of the woman has not yet been disclosed, and there is no confirmation from either Jensen Huang or Nvidia.
As per sources, two individuals with knowledge of the situation stated that Jensen Huang was in a relationship with another employee at Nvidia. However, no information has been revealed regarding the name, designation, or department of this woman, as well as their alleged relationship. Neither Nvidia nor Jensen Huang has made any public statements on the issue.
The accusation comes after the disclosure on November 11 of a second woman, Kimberly Powell, who is said to have had a romantic liaison with Jensen. Kimberly is Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare. Five former Nvidia employees are said to have informed about the relationship. The report also described an affectionate interaction between the two at a conference in March 2026. It was apparently recorded on video. However, no video has been released to the public thus far.
The whole issue came into prominence after some scandal related to Alice Huang or Huang Le. She was a Chinese woman who was once an executive with Megaspeed International, a company that provides data centre services and is based in Singapore. Jensen Huang admitted to cheating on his wife, Lori Huang, in a letter sent to Nvidia employees on November 8.
But the issues involving Alice Huang became a concern with regard to national security. The US government allegedly investigated whether she had ties with the Chinese government, as well as whether any classified information from Nvidia had leaked to the Chinese government.
China denied the accusations, while Singapore claimed that it was not conducting an investigation of its own. Nvidia's board also reportedly launched an internal investigation into possible risks involving company secrets and national security.