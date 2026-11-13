Jensen Huang reportedly had a third affair with another Nvidia employee: Who is the mystery woman?

Jensen Huang is embroiled in the midst of the third scandal of his life. According to reports, the ex-CEO of Nvidia was involved in a sexual affair with yet another female employee. The name of the woman has not yet been disclosed, and there is no confirmation from either Jensen Huang or Nvidia.

Jensen Huang reportedly linked to another Nvidia employee: What do we know so far?

As per sources, two individuals with knowledge of the situation stated that Jensen Huang was in a relationship with another employee at Nvidia. However, no information has been revealed regarding the name, designation, or department of this woman, as well as their alleged relationship. Neither Nvidia nor Jensen Huang has made any public statements on the issue.