Anirudh Ravichander to take break from work after marrying Kavya Maran

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly taking a break from work following his wedding to businesswoman Kavya Maran. According to reports, the composer has decided to stay away from professional commitments until January 2027, giving himself time away from his busy schedule after the wedding celebrations.

Anirudh Ravichander's work break: What happens to his upcoming projects?

Anirudh's first major assignment after the break is expected to be Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Sandiyar. The composer is expected to work on the film's teaser and background score when he returns.

The teaser was initially planned for release on November 7, coinciding with Kamal Haasan's birthday. However, Anirudh had not completed the background score by then, and the makers reportedly decided to release only the film's first-look poster instead. The teaser is now expected to be unveiled after the composer resumes work.

Anirudh has also reportedly informed filmmakers associated with his other projects about his planned break, allowing production teams to make arrangements around his absence. He recently worked on the music for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, while his upcoming assignments include several major Tamil and Telugu productions.

Anirudh and Kavya Maran got married in Greece on November 11 in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. The composer shared the couple's first photograph as husband and wife on Instagram, writing, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11.”