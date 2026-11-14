Samay Raina pushes Huma Qureshi's buttons with jokes on the film Toxic, actress hits back

Comedian Samay Raina and actor Huma Qureshi recently had a rather amusing exchange on India’s Got Latent. What began as a joke about theYash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, where Huma was also a part of, soon turned into a back-and-forth involving hate-watching, viewership and the film's much-discussed intimate scenes. Although the scene was light-hearted, the actress seemed to have taken some banters to heart.

'You're literally toxic': Huma Qureshi's savage reply to Samay Raina goes viral

Samay is renowned for his dark jokes, unexpected quips and sheer roastings. The comedian’s timing is legit on point when it comes to comic insults. But sometimes, jokes do not quite land very sophisticatedly as he might have planned and other times it offends the nation to its core. This time, in his latest episode, Huma Qureshi became the comedian’s target. Although the banters were taken lightly, some might have done a bit of damage. Taking a dig at Huma's film choices, Samay said, "Usually people come on India's Got Latent, and then their movie flops. You're the first one to flop a movie and then show up here."

Not one to let the joke pass, Huma was quick with her response. "Dude, I just acted in a movie named Toxic, you're literally toxic in life," she told the comedian.

Samay then shot back, "But at least people watch me."