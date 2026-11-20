American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Indian comedian Samay Raina have been named among the recipients of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2026. The festival announced Swift as the recipient of the International Artist of the Year Award, while Raina has been recognised with the Comedian of the Year Award. Both announcements were shared through the festival's official Instagram account on 20 November 2026.

Taylor Swift and Samay Raina among winners at DPIFF Awards 2026

According to DPIFF's announcement, Swift is being honoured for her musical artistry, global cultural influence and contributions to contemporary music, songwriting and live entertainment. The festival congratulated the singer, acknowledging her achievements and influence on audiences across the world.

The official statement read, "Proudly honours Taylor Swift with the prestigious International Artist of the Year Award, recognising her extraordinary musical artistry, global cultural influence and remarkable contributions to contemporary music, song writing and live entertainment." It further extended congratulations to the singer for her achievements.