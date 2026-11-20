American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Indian comedian Samay Raina have been named among the recipients of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2026. The festival announced Swift as the recipient of the International Artist of the Year Award, while Raina has been recognised with the Comedian of the Year Award. Both announcements were shared through the festival's official Instagram account on 20 November 2026.
According to DPIFF's announcement, Swift is being honoured for her musical artistry, global cultural influence and contributions to contemporary music, songwriting and live entertainment. The festival congratulated the singer, acknowledging her achievements and influence on audiences across the world.
The official statement read, "Proudly honours Taylor Swift with the prestigious International Artist of the Year Award, recognising her extraordinary musical artistry, global cultural influence and remarkable contributions to contemporary music, song writing and live entertainment." It further extended congratulations to the singer for her achievements.
Samay Raina has been awarded the Comedian of the Year title. The festival recognised his contribution to contemporary stand-up comedy and digital entertainment, citing his distinctive comedic style and creative originality.
DPIFF's announcement stated, "Proudly honours Samay Raina with the prestigious Comedian of the Year Award, recognising his distinctive comedic style, creative originality and remarkable influence on contemporary stand-up comedy and digital entertainment." The organisation also congratulated the comedian on the recognition.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a privately organised film festival and awards platform named after Indian cinema pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke. It recognises contributions across films, television, music and digital entertainment.
The 2026 awards also include several names from Indian and international cinema. Among those recognised are filmmaker James Cameron, who has been announced as the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema Award, and actor Michael B. Jordan, who has received the Best Actor in an International Feature Film Award for Sinners. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is set to receive the Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry Award, while Smriti Irani has been recognised for her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Aryan Khan has also been named Best Director for a web series for The Ba*ds of Bollywood. Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson has been named the recipient of the Best Director in an International Feature Film award, and Akshaye Khanna has been recognised for his performance in Dhurandhar.
The list of announced honours also includes Avatar: Fire and Ash, which has received the Best International Feature Film Award, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has been named Television Series of the Year.