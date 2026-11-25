Tanishaa Mukerji has recently shared her review of Ramayana Part 1, appreciating the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash but criticising the casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita. Using the X social media platform, the actress found the movie a 'must-watch ' and commended the visual, story, and performance elements of the film. However, she felt Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita did not connect with her.

Tanishaa Mukerji praises Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, calls Sai Pallavi miscast as Sita

Tanishaa Mukerji, in her post, mentioned that the acting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram was brilliant. It must be noted here that she initially did not want to watch him playing Lord Ram due to his acting in Animal. But he surprised her with his acting as Lord Ram. She wrote, " #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect!"