Tanishaa Mukerji has recently shared her review of Ramayana Part 1, appreciating the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash but criticising the casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita. Using the X social media platform, the actress found the movie a 'must-watch ' and commended the visual, story, and performance elements of the film. However, she felt Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita did not connect with her.
Tanishaa Mukerji, in her post, mentioned that the acting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram was brilliant. It must be noted here that she initially did not want to watch him playing Lord Ram due to his acting in Animal. But he surprised her with his acting as Lord Ram. She wrote, " #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect!"
Although Tanishaa was appreciative of Ranbir, she had a contrasting view when it came to the casting of Sai Pallavi. Even though she recognised the skills of the actress, Tanishaa did not feel that she was suited for the character of Sita. She further wrote, "Also #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual !"
Tanishaa Mukerji was equally complimentary of Yash, who is playing Ravana in the film. According to Tanishaa, the actor has outdone himself and has done an impeccable job with his role. She also complimented the pairing of Ranbir and Yash for being the perfect duo of Lord Ram and Ravana.
Tanishaa Mukherji acted in films like Sssshhh..., Sarkar, Neal 'n' Nikki, and Unnale Unnale. She has also appeared in various reality shows like Bigg Boss 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is now a producer and the head of the Stamp Foundation, which helps underrepresented students and professionals through mentoring and environmental awareness initiatives.