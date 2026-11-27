Brazilian pop star Anitta has provided some insight into her latest visit to India. The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, November 26, to post images taken from the banks of the Ganges River, where she is filming her latest venture for Disney+. Dressed in a red veil and ethnic wear, the singer was captured participating in spiritual and cultural activities.
Sharing the photographs on social media, Anitta offered a glimpse into the documentary's central themes. She wrote: "Kicking off a journey that will talk about self-discovery, faith, and culture around the world. I feel very curious and open to discovering everything this journey will present to us. Stay tuned."
While there has been very little information disclosed regarding the show, the singer has made it clear that it will cover self-discovery and faith in different cultures throughout the world. India is the first place in this adventure. However, the other destinations featured in the documentary and its release date have not yet been announced. The series will stream on Disney+.
This project comes at a very important stage of her life. The artist's latest album, EQUILIBRIVM, was created based on the personal experience of self-discovery and spirituality. This album brought Anitta her first Latin Grammy Award in the category of Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese.
During her acceptance speech, she spoke about the spiritual experiences behind the album, saying: "This album came about through a spiritual journey that changed me forever. After moving, I didn't want to work anymore because I realised that life was more than my successes. But then these people here convinced me to release the album and present all of this to the public,"
Anitta was also nominated for Album of the Year at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards that took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. The artist performed four songs: Ternura, Desgraça, Choka Choka, and Meia Noite.
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