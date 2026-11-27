Brazilian pop star Anitta has provided some insight into her latest visit to India. The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, November 26, to post images taken from the banks of the Ganges River, where she is filming her latest venture for Disney+. Dressed in a red veil and ethnic wear, the singer was captured participating in spiritual and cultural activities.

Anitta begins a spiritual and cultural journey in India for her new Disney+ project

Sharing the photographs on social media, Anitta offered a glimpse into the documentary's central themes. She wrote: "Kicking off a journey that will talk about self-discovery, faith, and culture around the world. I feel very curious and open to discovering everything this journey will present to us. Stay tuned."