Anitta redefines her sound with Equilibrium ahead of Saturday Night Live

Inside Studio 8H at Saturday Night Live, the atmosphere is restrained but expectant. As the cue is given, Anitta steps into the spotlight, rehearsing new material from her forthcoming album, Equilibrium. The performance includes Choka Choka, a collaboration with Shakira, and Varias Quejas, a Spanish-language reinterpretation of a classic associated with Olodum.
The album signals a notable evolution. Where her 2024 release Funk Generation centred on Brazilian funk, Equilibrium expands into samba, bossa nova, reggae and electronic pop, moving fluidly across Portuguese, Spanish and English. Despite its global palette, the project is anchored in Brazilian identity.
Anitta describes it as her most culturally rooted work to date, emphasising a deliberate shift towards heritage. That extends beyond sound. Several tracks reference spiritual traditions, including elements drawn from Yoruba religion and its Orishas. Songs such as Nanã engage directly with these influences, while others explore broader ideas of faith and personal belief.
This direction aligns with themes she has addressed publicly before. In 2024, the video for Aceita incorporated imagery linked to Candomblé, prompting debate in Brazil around religious representation. Her work continues to foreground communities often marginalised, including Afro-Brazilian groups, LGBTQ+ individuals and residents of favelas.
Collaboration remains central to Equilibrium. Brazilian artists feature prominently, alongside international names. Even Choka Choka reflects this balance, with Shakira performing in Portuguese rather than defaulting to a more conventional global sound.
The album’s creative approach suggests a shift in priorities. Rather than adapting to perceived international expectations, Anitta appears more focused on authenticity. Portuguese takes a leading role, and stylistic contrasts—from rhythmic, club-oriented tracks to softer, guitar-led arrangements—are embraced rather than streamlined.
The closing track, Ouro, incorporates a mantra linked to the deity Tara, blending musical and meditative elements. It reflects a broader intent: not to present a singular perspective, but to merge influences across cultures and belief systems.
With Equilibrium, Anitta positions personal identity and cultural specificity not as limitations, but as the foundation for wider global resonance.
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