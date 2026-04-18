Anitta redefines her sound with Equilibrium ahead of Saturday Night Live

Inside Studio 8H at Saturday Night Live, the atmosphere is restrained but expectant. As the cue is given, Anitta steps into the spotlight, rehearsing new material from her forthcoming album, Equilibrium. The performance includes Choka Choka, a collaboration with Shakira, and Varias Quejas, a Spanish-language reinterpretation of a classic associated with Olodum.

Faith, identity and rhythm intersect in a layered, multilingual musical direction

The album signals a notable evolution. Where her 2024 release Funk Generation centred on Brazilian funk, Equilibrium expands into samba, bossa nova, reggae and electronic pop, moving fluidly across Portuguese, Spanish and English. Despite its global palette, the project is anchored in Brazilian identity.

Anitta describes it as her most culturally rooted work to date, emphasising a deliberate shift towards heritage. That extends beyond sound. Several tracks reference spiritual traditions, including elements drawn from Yoruba religion and its Orishas. Songs such as Nanã engage directly with these influences, while others explore broader ideas of faith and personal belief.