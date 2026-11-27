Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has made global history by becoming the first creator worldwide to cross one million paid channel members on YouTube. The platform confirmed the achievement through a post on the Google India Blog on November 18, 2026. Raina returned to the spotlight with his stand-up special Still Alive and the second season of his popular show India's Got Latent. He currently has more than 12.4 million regular subscribers on YouTube.

Samay Raina crosses one million YouTube paid members

Channel Memberships is a paid feature that allows viewers to financially support their favourite creators through monthly subscriptions in exchange for exclusive content and other membership benefits.

YouTube confirmed that Samay Raina was the first creator globally to reach the one-million-member milestone. Congratulating him, the YouTube team wrote, "Samay Raina is the first YouTube Channel Memberships creator globally to hit 1 million channel members."

The platform also highlighted how Raina built his online community through unconventional content formats, including late-night chess livestreams, conversations with grandmasters, celebrity appearances and his comedy talent show. YouTube described his channel as "the ultimate virtual hangout for millions".