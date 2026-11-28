Prabhas is reportedly preparing to return to the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after prioritising his other ongoing project, Fauzi. According to reports, Prabhas is expected to resume filming the much-anticipated cop-action drama on December 15, 2026. He is likely to shoot for a few days before returning to the sets of Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Prabhas resumes Spirit shooting: What we know

Prabhas had reportedly put his commitments to Spirit on hold to concentrate on completing portions of Fauzi. Meanwhile, Spirit continued shooting with other members of the cast, including portions filmed in Mumbai without the lead actor.

According to reports, Prabhas will return for a short schedule in December before shifting his attention back to Fauzi.

Sandeep recently indicated that he was working on editing portions of Spirit. The filmmaker is collaborating with Prabhas for the first time on the project.