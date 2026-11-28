Prabhas is reportedly preparing to return to the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after prioritising his other ongoing project, Fauzi. According to reports, Prabhas is expected to resume filming the much-anticipated cop-action drama on December 15, 2026. He is likely to shoot for a few days before returning to the sets of Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.
Prabhas had reportedly put his commitments to Spirit on hold to concentrate on completing portions of Fauzi. Meanwhile, Spirit continued shooting with other members of the cast, including portions filmed in Mumbai without the lead actor.
According to reports, Prabhas will return for a short schedule in December before shifting his attention back to Fauzi.
Sandeep recently indicated that he was working on editing portions of Spirit. The filmmaker is collaborating with Prabhas for the first time on the project.
Spirit is a pan-India cop-action drama featuring Prabhas as a police officer. The film also stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead and Vivek Oberoi in a key antagonistic role. Veteran actress Kanchana is also part of the cast.
The project marks Sandeep's next directorial venture following the success of Animal (2023), starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.
The film was initially scheduled to release on March 5, 2027. However, Sandeep announced a revised worldwide theatrical release date of October 29, 2027, coinciding with Diwali. The new date was shared alongside a promotional poster featuring Prabhas.
Apart from Spirit, Prabhas is filming Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The period action drama is set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle and features newcomer Imanvi as the female lead. Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and Sajjad Delafrooz are also associated with the project.
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