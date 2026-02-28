Spirit's cast update: Here's all the inside scoop on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film

Recently, Spirit’s cast update is causing a lot of debate and conversations on social media. Prakash Raj has departed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film. Also the filmmaker has recently unveiled Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. The film is scheduled to release on March 5th, 2027 and it will be available eight separate languages.

Spirit’s cast update: Here’s what we know so far

Prakash Raj exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Currently, one of the biggest news regarding Spirit’s cast update is Prakash Raj walking away from the project. After his announcement last year, there was a lot of speculation regarding what his role would be. With a cast announcement coming out recently, the questions have all been answered and he is not in the film.