Spirit's cast update: Here's all the inside scoop on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film
Recently, Spirit’s cast update is causing a lot of debate and conversations on social media. Prakash Raj has departed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film. Also the filmmaker has recently unveiled Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. The film is scheduled to release on March 5th, 2027 and it will be available eight separate languages.
Spirit’s cast update: Here’s what we know so far
Prakash Raj exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit
Currently, one of the biggest news regarding Spirit’s cast update is Prakash Raj walking away from the project. After his announcement last year, there was a lot of speculation regarding what his role would be. With a cast announcement coming out recently, the questions have all been answered and he is not in the film.
According to reports, the actor walked away from a project due to a disagreement. It is believed the falling out occurred over creative or technical issues related to a script or a particular scene. Earlier, Prakash Raj had stated that he was in no way involved with the issue of fighting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rather, he stated that he did not even shoot one scene for Spirit.
Vivek Oberoi is introduced as the new antagonist
Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed Vivek Oberoi will be the antagonist in Spirit. The announcement came through the filmmaker posting a photo saying, " Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT. Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi.”
The poster shows Vivek Oberoi in a new look, wearing a robe and smoking a cigar. Vivek shared it on social media saying, “A mystery buried in shadows and eyes that remember the darkest secrets. In Cinemas across the World on March 5th, 2027.”
Who is Aishwarya Desai, Spirit’s debut actress?
Spirit’s cast update also includes Aishwarya Desai. The press note reveals that the woman in the picture along with Vivek is Aishwarya Desai. She is described as a fresh face stepping into a significant role in this ambitious project, bringing a new and intriguing energy to the story.
Aishwarya is a model of Indian and American descent who has appeared in the film Gully Boy, and in a short film Rat in the Kitchen. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Marketing at the University of Maryland and then began her career in the entertainment industry. She has around 42k followers on Instagram and her bio says that she is an actor, model, beauty, and lifestyle creator.