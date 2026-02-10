'Grow up and have a life': Prakash Raj breaks silence on Spirit exit rumours

Earlier reports were suggesting that Prakash Raj was unhappy at the way they are handling the performance of one of the scenes as well as the script during production. Also there were reports that he had differences with the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He refuted all claims regarding this. He reacted to all the ridiculous speculation with, “Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it.” He went on to say he is still in the film, Spirit.

Spirit has been in the news quite a bit since its announcement due to both its size and the changes made to its cast. A year ago, when Deepika Padukone left the project, it created quite a stir. There were reports that she left because she requested an eight-hour day. She was also reportedly raising her fee, wanting a percentage of the profits from the project, and wanted to deliver her lines in Hindi rather than Telugu. After Deepika departed from the film, Triptii Dimri was hired to replace her as the female lead.