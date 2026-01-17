Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit to reach the cinema halls in March 2027

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is one of the most anticipated movies at the moment.

Makers release Spirit release date

Adding to the buzz, the makers have finally locked in on a release date for the drama.

Starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri as the lead pair, Spirit will be reaching the cinema halls on March 5, 2027.

Announcing the release date for his next, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram handle, "#Spirit is set for a World release on March 5, 2027. @sandeepreddy.vanga (sic)".

Meanwhile, the Animal maker treated the netizens with the first look poster for Spirit at midnight on January 1st, 2026.

The gripping poster shows a wounded Prabhas standing by the window, while Triptii lights his cigarette.