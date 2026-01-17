Bella Hadid stuns in a Schiaparelli red gown at NYC's premiere of Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty

Bella Hadid proved a true showstopper at the premier of her highly-anticipated sci-fi series, The Beauty, held at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Bella came in with a real bang, dazzling onlookers in a flowing, near transparent red dress by Schiaparelli taken from their FW'25 Couture collection, complemented by sheer corsetry underneath the daring dress. This sensational gown has cut-out sections in the sides and boasted a high halter-neck with a train reaching down to the floor.

Bella Hadid shines in a stunning red gown at the premiere event

Designed with a high halter neckline, the bold, fiery red gown featured panels of opaque silk intersected with sheer chiffon, forming diamond-shaped cut-outs along the waist and thighs. The silhouette hugged her frame before flowing into a gauzy skirt finished with a dramatic train, delivering equal parts elegance and edge.

The model opted for a fantastic makeover by the famous stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. Her hair was tied up in a sleek low bun, focusing the entire look on the meticulously planned outfit, and the red heels were peeping out from underneath the floor-sweeping hemline. Bella's look was completed with Chopard diamond and silver rings and stud earrings, bronzed makeup, focusing the entire gaze solely on the bright red, nipple-baring dress she was wearing, which might be a nod to her character from The Beauty, Ruby.