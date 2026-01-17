Bella Hadid stuns in a Schiaparelli red gown at NYC's premiere of Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty

Bella Hadid proved a true showstopper at the premier of her highly-anticipated sci-fi series, The Beauty, held at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Bella came in with a real bang, dazzling onlookers in a flowing, near transparent red dress by Schiaparelli taken from their FW'25 Couture collection, complemented by sheer corsetry underneath the daring dress. This sensational gown has cut-out sections in the sides and boasted a high halter-neck with a train reaching down to the floor.
Designed with a high halter neckline, the bold, fiery red gown featured panels of opaque silk intersected with sheer chiffon, forming diamond-shaped cut-outs along the waist and thighs. The silhouette hugged her frame before flowing into a gauzy skirt finished with a dramatic train, delivering equal parts elegance and edge.
The model opted for a fantastic makeover by the famous stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. Her hair was tied up in a sleek low bun, focusing the entire look on the meticulously planned outfit, and the red heels were peeping out from underneath the floor-sweeping hemline. Bella's look was completed with Chopard diamond and silver rings and stud earrings, bronzed makeup, focusing the entire gaze solely on the bright red, nipple-baring dress she was wearing, which might be a nod to her character from The Beauty, Ruby.
At the same time, the premiere also gave the fans an insight into the series. The Beauty, developed and designed by Ryan Murphy, follows the story of a tech billionaire who has built an trillion-dollar business, and to keep it running, he has developed something called The Beauty, which is basically an 'miracle drug'. This has various effects on different people, and Bella Hadid’s character has problems with it since she gets violent whenever she sees reflected images.
The series has quite an impressive list of stars, which includes the likes of Isabella Rossellini, Anthony Ramos, Evan Peters, and even Rebecca Hall, along with special appearances from the likes of Ben Platt and Meghan Trainor. From the trailer that was launched on January 5, it appears the series touches on its glamour, technology, and suspense, which all centre on the dangers that lie in trying to ensure perfection.