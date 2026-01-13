Bella Hadid, Pedro Pascal co-host fundraiser for children in Palestine and Sudan

The event stressed on the importance of speaking up, especially given the platform artistes have. Bella, who opened the event, has Palestinian ancestry and has pledged solidarity with Palestine, as well as Sudan on multiple occasions.

In an Instagram post made by the PCRF following the event, the organisation wrote, "PCRF was honored to be part of the third edition of the incredible Artists for Aid benefit concert in Los Angeles, California, led by Sudanese-Canadian poet Mustafa and hosted by stars and long-time advocates for Palestinian children, Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal".



The statement continued, "In an unforgettable evening, twenty artists and performers, along with thousands of attendees, showed how global solidarity can become real action, sending a powerful message of care and hope to children who have endured so much in both Palestine and Sudan".



"We were especially moved to see Diaa and Ayham, two of our children who were evacuated from Gaza for life-saving treatment abroad, attending the concert in person, thriving and strong once again, just as we wish for all the children we serve", it further shared.

The event included performances by musicians such as Blood Orange, Tamino, Alex G, Clairo, Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, Snoh Aalegra, Shawn Mendes, who sand a duet with Maggie Rogers, and many more. In a surprise appearance, Chappell Roan made an entry during Lucy Dacus’s performance.

Besides music, there was poetry of resistance that brought forth the agony of destruction and displacement in the middle-eastern countries. Poets Noor Hindi and Safia Elhillo were featured among the performers.