Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar’s demise ‘evil dead’ and offers condolences to his family

Actress Tanushree Dutta shared a video on her social media account following the demise of legendary actor Nana Patekar.

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s demise

The actress said she had heard the news but wanted to focus on her work commitments in Lucknow. She also expressed condolences to his family, while saying she was unsure how she should react to the situation, further calling it ‘evil dead.’

She said, “I have heard the news. Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow. It was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do all these Lives and post content. And now I am worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is ‘Evil Dead.’ So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely, condolences to the family. Thank you very much.”