Tanushree Dutta reveals why she rejected Rs 1.65 crore Bigg Boss offer

According to Tanushree, the makers of the show have reached out to her multiple times. She revealed that she even received calls from the show’s stylist, who tried to convince her by assuring that they would “take care of her diet.” Despite the persistence, Tanushree has remained firm in her decision. “I can’t live in a space like that. I don’t even live with my family,” she said, stressing that her lifestyle and boundaries do not align with the show’s concept. The actress also highlighted the aspects of Bigg Boss that she finds unacceptable. “Men and women sleep in the same hall, they fight, cry, and share beds. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I’m not that cheap.”

Tanushree explained that for her privacy and dignity hold more value than fame or money. Even though the team promised her special attention and arrangements to suit her needs, she believed that “the environment wouldn’t suit her.” She also pointed out how mental peace and personal health play a key role in her life. She linked her diet and energy to her wellbeing. And made it clear that she would not compromise these values for the sake of being on television.