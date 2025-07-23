Tanushree Dutta alleges harassment at home, seeks police intervention

Actress Tanushree Dutta has said that she is being harassed inside her own house. On Tuesday, and shared a video in which she can be seen weeping and asking for help.

Tanushree Dutta says she’s getting harassed: Please someone help me

She said in the video, “Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came.”

She further mentioned, “They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going to go tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated. I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't even hire maids because they planted maids in my house.”