Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda embrace their inner child at Alanna Panday’s baby shower

Actress Aneet Padda and Ananya Panday brought out their playful side as they indulged in a fun game at Alanna Panday’s baby shower.

Ananya Panday plays fun game at Alanna Panday's baby shower

The two actresses were seen enjoying the light-hearted moment, embracing their inner child as they took part in the game at the special gathering.

A video that has gone viral on social media captures Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda participating in a fun game at the baby shower. In the clip, both can be seen along with others standing in pairs, holding a sheet between them and passing a toy to the person on the opposite side. Ananya and Aneet also joined the playful activity, offering a glimpse of their camaraderie as they enjoyed the fun game.

Alanna Panday’s recent baby shower saw several guests arrive in their stylish best, turning the celebration into a fashionable affair. Ananya made a playful style statement in a shimmery pink skirt paired with a white T-shirt featuring the word ‘Auntie’, adding a fun touch to her look for her cousin’s special occasion.