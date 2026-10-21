Why Taylor Swift was asked to leave Kyle Kennedy's wedding

Kyle Kennedy, a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 42. According to a family tribute, she died peacefully on September 21 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. No cause of death was announced, and the news only became public this week. Kennedy largely stayed out of the spotlight, but her 2012 wedding once made headlines because of a famous guest.
In 2012, Kyle married Liam Kerr in Boston. At the time, Taylor Swift was dating Kennedy’s cousin Conor Kennedy. According to reports, the bride’s mother, Victoria Gifford Kennedy, said the couple texted about an hour before the ceremony asking whether they could come. She said she asked them not to, because Swift’s presence could draw attention away from her daughter, but that they arrived anyway and she asked them to leave at the reception.
Reports said Swift’s entrance caused a stir, and one wedding guest backed up the account, saying the couple were asked to leave twice.
Swift’s representative flatly rejected that version of events. She said Swift was invited and that the bride thanked her for coming. That disagreement was never fully resolved, and Swift has consistently denied crashing the event. So while the story is often retold as the singer being thrown out of a Kennedy wedding, the claim was always disputed.
Reports also said Swift and Conor left during the meal and later returned to dance. The couple’s relationship ended not long after, and the wedding episode became a footnote in the singer’s famously public dating history.
Kennedy built a quiet life with her husband. Her family’s tribute describes her as an educator who spent two years teaching in New York City public schools through Teach for America. She also ran the 2019 Boston Marathon. In 2020, she suffered a severe spinal cord injury that left her with long-term paralysis. She is survived by her two sons, her mother, her brother and sister, and her ex-husband. Her father, Michael Kennedy, died in a skiing accident in 1997.
As for Taylor, she has since moved on. She married NFL star Travis Kelce on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, after a much-discussed engagement that began in August 2025.
Conor Kennedy has since taken a very different path. He is now 32 and he secretly travelled to Ukraine in 2022 and joined its International Legion, serving in the Kharkiv region despite having no prior military experience.
He later said on social media that his time there was short but left a strong impression. He returned to the United States in October 2022 and has since resumed his legal career. He recently married Brazilian artist Giulia Be. In August 2026, a Moscow court authorised his arrest in absentia, according to Russian state media, and he was placed on Russia’s international wanted list on charges of acting as a mercenary. If convicted, he could face seven to 10 years in prison. Russia describes foreign volunteers in Ukraine’s forces as mercenaries, and his lawyers’ appeal was reportedly rejected.
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