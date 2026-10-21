Why Taylor Swift was asked to leave Kyle Kennedy's wedding

Kyle Kennedy, a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 42. According to a family tribute, she died peacefully on September 21 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. No cause of death was announced, and the news only became public this week. Kennedy largely stayed out of the spotlight, but her 2012 wedding once made headlines because of a famous guest.

Taylor Swift at Kyle Kennedy's wedding

In 2012, Kyle married Liam Kerr in Boston. At the time, Taylor Swift was dating Kennedy’s cousin Conor Kennedy. According to reports, the bride’s mother, Victoria Gifford Kennedy, said the couple texted about an hour before the ceremony asking whether they could come. She said she asked them not to, because Swift’s presence could draw attention away from her daughter, but that they arrived anyway and she asked them to leave at the reception.

Reports said Swift’s entrance caused a stir, and one wedding guest backed up the account, saying the couple were asked to leave twice.