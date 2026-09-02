John Lennon-Yoko Ono's son Sean welcomes baby with Charlotte Kemp Muhl

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon is now a father! The musician, along with his long-time partner, Charlotte Kemp Muhl welcomed their first child together.
Late Beatles star John Lennon and Yoko Ono's first grandchild is here. Their son, Sean Ono Lennon became a father for the first time after he and his partner, Charlotte Kemp Muhl became parents to their son, Aurelius.
The couple announced the happy news on social media on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Sharing a picture of the three of them, the 50-year-old wrote, "@charlottekempmuhl and I have created a Human Bean! His name is Aurelius! Thank you!".
Sean also shared two other posts on Instagram, one where he is holding his new born son and another picture of Charlotte and baby Aurelius in the hospital, where the new mother is seen holding her baby close to her chest. "Baby Momma!", the caption of the picture read.
Several fans, friends and well-wishers congratulated the couple on becoming new parents. "Congratulations on your new baby", Paris Hilton commented. The legendary Patti Smith also wrote, "Oh SeN I’m so happy for you both". "Congratulations to the beautiful couple!!!", a comment from Lindsay Lohan read.
Charlotte also shared a carousel of pictures with her newborn son on her own Instagram page. The caption of her post read, "We made a human! Am convinced DNA is agentic alien quaternary code. The sleep deprivation only adds to the surrealism…Burping technique tips welcome. Been playing him Aphex Twin and Stravinsky. Meconium is crazy".
Sean and Charlotte have been dating since 2007 after meeting at Coachella back in 2005. As musicians, they have worked on several projects together and continue to pursue their individual careers.