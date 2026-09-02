John Lennon-Yoko Ono's son Sean welcomes baby with Charlotte Kemp Muhl

The couple announced the happy news on social media on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Sharing a picture of the three of them, the 50-year-old wrote, "@charlottekempmuhl and I have created a Human Bean! His name is Aurelius! Thank you!".

Sean also shared two other posts on Instagram, one where he is holding his new born son and another picture of Charlotte and baby Aurelius in the hospital, where the new mother is seen holding her baby close to her chest. "Baby Momma!", the caption of the picture read.

Several fans, friends and well-wishers congratulated the couple on becoming new parents. "Congratulations on your new baby", Paris Hilton commented. The legendary Patti Smith also wrote, "Oh SeN I’m so happy for you both". "Congratulations to the beautiful couple!!!", a comment from Lindsay Lohan read.