Paul McCartney reflects on healing his rift with John Lennon

Paul McCartney recently chatted about his complex relationship with the late John Lennon, especially about the tough times at the end of The Beatles.

Here’s how Paul McCartney and John Lennon mended their friendship

In the interview, Paul mentioned he isn’t overly worried about perfectly portraying John. He says it’d be silly to take himself too seriously in that role; John is merely a good pal. “I don’t feel like I have to be respectful,” he shared. “He’s just a mate — it’s just this guy who I met and we wrote songs together.”