Paul McCartney reflects on healing his rift with John Lennon

Paul McCartney recently chatted about his complex relationship with the late John Lennon, especially about the tough times at the end of The Beatles.
In the interview, Paul mentioned he isn’t overly worried about perfectly portraying John. He says it’d be silly to take himself too seriously in that role; John is merely a good pal. “I don’t feel like I have to be respectful,” he shared. “He’s just a mate — it’s just this guy who I met and we wrote songs together.”
Their feud grew out of a disagreement on managing the band. Paul liked his father-in-law, Lee Eastman, while the rest supported Allen Klein. Since Paul wouldn’t sign the new deal, things got nasty. John’s criticism cut deep at first — it felt like jabbing knives. Yet, Paul understood that it was just John’s way of doing things. The hurt eventually eased when he realised, that’s “just John being John.”
Lucky for us, The Beatles’ dynamic duo made amends around 1975 after John’s son Sean was born. They chit-chatted about everything from parenting woes to baking adventures. It warmed Paul’s heart when John reluctantly agreed that the guy they thought was a scam artiste really was a crook. While that time apart hurt, Paul is okay with it now because he thinks it helped guard their legend.