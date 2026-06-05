Inside Diyya Vummidi’s fight against Chennai’s urban dog crisis

A third pillar of the organisation focuses on education and awareness, particularly among children. Diyya believes fear surrounding street dogs often comes from misinformation passed down by adults. “No child is naturally scared of animals,” she says. “Fear is taught.” To change that, the team conducts interactive sessions introducing children to rescued indie dogs while teaching them basic animal behaviour and body language. Diyya strongly recommends Calming Signals by Norwegian author Turid Rugaas and a beginner-friendly dog behaviour course by Bengaluru-based canine behaviourist Sindhoor Pangal. “Just understanding the basics of dog behaviour can completely change how people approach street dogs,” she says. At home, Diyya currently cares for 14 rescue dogs—many of them what rescuers fondly call “foster fails.” These are dogs that were rescued temporarily but never found permanent homes. “Nobody wanted them, so they stayed with me,” she says.

Even her boarding facility operates with rescue work in mind. “As long as it makes enough money to take care of all the rescue dogs living there, I’m happy,” she shares.

For Diyya, indie dogs deserve far more appreciation than they currently receive. Passionate about adoption and firmly against unethical breeding practices, she believes India already has countless deserving dogs waiting for homes.

“Indies are resilient, intelligent and adaptable. They can live anywhere—apartments, small homes, large properties. All they need is love, a little attention and some food,” she says. “I don’t see why we need to add more dogs into the world when so many incredible ones are already waiting for homes.”