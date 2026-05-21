Chennai students organise Paws of Hope adoption drive for rescued Indie dogs

There are rescue stories that begin with organisations, funding and infrastructure. And then there are stories like this one, built quietly between college lectures, late-night feeding rounds, borrowed land and an unwavering determination to simply help dogs survive. Behind @waggytailsofchennai are two sisters, Dr Pavithra RB and Sneha RB —one perparing for master’s in medicine, the other studying law in London. What began in 2017 with the rescue of an injured roadside dog has since evolved into a deeply personal rescue and adoption initiative that has helped over 400 puppies find homes, sterilised more than 450 community dogs picked up from various parts of the city, and vaccinated close to 1,000 puppies and adult dogs against rabies, canine distemper, and other diseases.
Now, through Paws of Hope, the sisters are organising an indie adoption drive that hopes to give nearly 23 rescued puppies and adult dogs a second chance at family life.
The rescue that changed everything
The journey began when the sisters were still in school. One day, they found an injured dog lying near a highway. They rescued him, cared for him and eventually found him a home. That experience changed something permanently.
Soon, feeding community dogs, helping injured puppies and facilitating adoptions became part of everyday life. Over the years, rescue slowly transformed into responsibility.
Despite being an MBBS student juggling academics and hospital schedules, Pavithra continues to manage rescues, adoptions and rehabilitation work largely during whatever free time she can find.
“We focus on the puppies and dogs we personally come across,” she says. “In our neighbourhoods, around our campuses, are the dogs we actually know.”
A sanctuary born out of urgency
Last year, when community dogs were ordered to be removed from college campuses following a court directive, the sisters and several fellow students were suddenly faced with an impossible situation. Many of the dogs had spent years living safely within campuses, cared for daily by students.
With barely any time to react, the dogs were temporarily shifted to boarding facilities—an expensive emergency that reportedly cost several lakhs within two months. That crisis eventually led to something extraordinary.
With the help of their father, who arranged temporary land through his contacts, the students built a sanctuary space near Mahabalipuram for nearly 150 community dogs rescued from different campuses.
Rethinking what a shelter can look like
Unlike conventional shelters lined with cages and kennels, the sanctuary was designed differently. There are open spaces, trees, small sheds and shaded corners where the dogs can move freely. The idea, Pavithra explains, was never confinement, but safety.
“We don’t believe in locking dogs inside cages,” she says. “The dogs choose where they want to rest depending on the weather.”
The sanctuary remains intentionally low-profile. The students do not actively publicise its location or seek large-scale rescue intake. In fact, they are careful not to encourage more abandonments or dependency on the space. Their focus remains firmly on adoption.
Why adoption matters most
For Pavithra, even the best sanctuary cannot replace the warmth and emotional security of a home. That belief sits at the centre of Paws of Hope, the upcoming adoption drive where rescued puppies and adult indie dogs will meet potential adopters in a calmer, more personal setting.
The adoption process itself is careful and intentional. Prospective adopters are asked to provide identification, videos of their homes and complete forms to ensure the dogs are going into safe, committed families. “We want loving homes,” she says simply.
Quiet compassion, powered by students
What makes the story especially moving is how community-led the entire effort remains. Students pool resources. Professors, well-wishers, and strangers online step in with whatever they can to help with covering the expenses apart from parents towards the running cost of the sanctuary. Caretakers are paid monthly to help manage the sanctuary, while food expenses continue to remain a major challenge. And yet, despite the financial strain and emotional exhaustion, the work continues. Not for recognition. Just because, somewhere along the way, a few students decided these dogs mattered.
Paws waiting for love!
There will be wagging tails, hopeful eyes, and stories of resilience at the indie adoption drive by @waggytailsofchennai. Around 23 rescued puppies and dogs will be waiting to meet potential families, including a brave three-legged survivor whose leg was severely injured during Bhogi celebrations.
More than just an adoption event, the drive is about giving these animals a second chance at safety, love, and belonging. Visitors can spend time with the dogs, learn their stories, and perhaps even find a companion to take home. Because every rescued dog deserves not just survival, but a forever family.
On May 22, 2026. From 2 pm to 6 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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