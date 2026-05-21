Chennai students organise Paws of Hope adoption drive for rescued Indie dogs

Now, through Paws of Hope, the sisters are organising an indie adoption drive that hopes to give nearly 23 rescued puppies and adult dogs a second chance at family life.

The rescue that changed everything

The journey began when the sisters were still in school. One day, they found an injured dog lying near a highway. They rescued him, cared for him and eventually found him a home. That experience changed something permanently.

Soon, feeding community dogs, helping injured puppies and facilitating adoptions became part of everyday life. Over the years, rescue slowly transformed into responsibility.