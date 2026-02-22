Cinema

Anna Sawai reveals her feelings about playing Yoko Ono in the Beatles movies

The four-film Beatles biopic will be directed by Sam Mendes, and Anna Sawai has been cast as Yoko Ono
Japanese actor Anna Sawai will be playing Beatles member John Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono in the much awaited biopic series on the Beatles. The 33-year-old actor has opened up about her experience of portraying the legendary yet controversial Japanese artiste.

The Beatles films, a four-film cinematic event, will be directed by Sam Mendes and is expected to release together in April, 2028. Actor Anna Sawai, who will step into the shoes of Yoko Ono has shared how she feels about the opportunity.

Yoko Ono

During a recent interaction at a premiere event, the actor said, "It's just exciting because the story is so inspirational to me, and people really don't know the true person that she [Yoko] was.

The Emmy award winning actor went on to say that Yoko is an "incredible artiste" and people disliked her because she was an "independent woman". "I think it's very meaningful for me to be able to tell her story", Anna added. When asked what quality she admires about the 93-year-old artiste, she added, "Just how bold she is...I love her. She's so cool."

The Beatles movies has cast Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Besides, Anna Sawai, Saoirse Ronan has been cast as Linda McCartney, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey.

Anna Sawai rose to fame with the hit show Shōgun, where she played Lady Mariko, a performance that earned her an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. Talking about her success, Anna said that the reality feels more "like a dream". A few years back, her career depended on auditions, and now she can choose roles as an actor, something that feels like a blessing to the actor.

Anna is currently preparing for the release of the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters which will premiere on February 27, 2026 on Apple TV.

