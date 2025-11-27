John Lennon’s producer reveals Yoko Ono would yell at them after studio sessions

Producer Jack Douglas reports that during the Double Fantasy time frame, Yoko Ono consistently responded negatively at the end of studio sessions by shouting at John Lennon and Douglas, "like two little kids." The producer recalled that after a recording session, if there were any reports that they had smoked marijuana together in the studio, she would get very upset and call them into her office in Studio 1 and berate them, threatening to hire a different producer rather than work with them. Douglas's reminiscing about the working relationship between John Lennon and Yoko Ono sheds light on the relationship's conflicting elements and suggests that, despite their creativity, there were significant tensions between the two.

What triggered Yoko Ono's outburst

