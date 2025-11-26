Did Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie join OnlyFans? The Euphoria rumour that's spiralling online

This is about the internet seeing Sydney Sweeney — blonde, buxom and weaponised by two seasons of emotional implosion — and thinking: Oh, there’s the storyline. That’s the headline. That’s the merchandise. Something conveniently juicy enough to trend, controversial enough to debate, and sexual enough to guarantee clicks per minute. But there are no official confirmations.

But sure, let’s pretend HBO greenlit OnlyFans University. Maybe Cassie becomes a digital bombshell with tiered subscriptions. Maybe we’re just bored and need something chaotic to inject into our collective bloodstream.

Either way, the rumour says more about us than it does about Cassie. We don’t want her to heal, we want her to implode glamorously, and preferably with a paywall. And to be honest — we’ll still watch every second of it, popcorn greasy, Twitter open, ready to moralise with one hand and Zoom-in screenshots with the other. Because that’s what the Euphoria fandom does best: demand restraint, celebrate disaster.

If this storyline actually comes true in Season 3? Don’t say you’re shocked. Say you were waiting for it.