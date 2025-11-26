Meghan Markle’s team denies she “stole” a dress from a photoshoot

The green gown ($1,695) is shown again in the recently released trailer of the Netflix film With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, just a few weeks before it came out on Netflix, on December 3, 2020. It resurrected the issue known as The Meghan Markle Dress Scandal, and this time, Meghan Markle and her team have vigorously defended the accusations. In a press release, they firmly denied the claims that she had wrongfully kept or procured the gown that was used for her photoshoot for a magazine in 2022 and claimed that they acted with complete honesty in how they proceeded with the items kept under industry standards and agreements.
An emerald green one-shoulder gown designed by fashion house Galvan, which retails for $1,695, has sparked controversy surrounding its previous ownership by Meghan Markle. This is the infamous “Ushuaia” dress worn by Meghan on the cover of a magazine in 2022. She has since worn it again in the trailer for her 2020 holiday special. She can now be seen in the With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration video, lighting candles and serving food at a holiday feast, wearing this gown. People immediately recognised this, and speculation about her taking the dress home resurfaced once again.
Markle has stated that the dress was acquired during the time her shoot occurred through a legitimate process and has full knowledge of, and permission from, the stylists and production crew involved at the time of the shoot, thus disputing claims made by several media outlets that the combination of both items is founded on sensationalism and misinformation. Many insiders with knowledge of the industry indicate that it is common practice for celebrities to retain certain items of clothing from photo shoots to avoid future resale or auction.
Some people believe the timing is strange. The appearance of an expensive dress from a previous photoshoot in an advertisement for Netflix seems more likely to be an impropriety than an accidental outfit choice made by someone who has access to a variety of clothing items. However, her representatives have issued a statement indicating that they are trying to end this discussion about the dress once and for all.