Royal rift? Prince Philip’s alleged warning to Harry about Meghan Markle

The late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was known for his sharp wit and seemingly, his sense of humour was quick even when it came to the heart. According to new reports, Harry's grandfather was not exactly enthused when Harry announced his engagement to Suits alum Meghan Markle in 2017.

Prince Philip’s controversial reaction to Harry-Meghan wedding to be part of royal biography

According to a recent biography, titled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, historian Andrew Lownie claims that Prince Philip gave a stark, no-nonsense warning to the then-prospective groom. When he heard about plans to wed the American actress, Philip reportedly warned Harry, "one steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them."

This claim, which first emerged in 2019, paints a picture of a hesitant palace patriarch reluctant to welcome a Hollywood star into the royal fold. The book, which primarily focuses on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, also claims that Philip was not alone in his concerns.