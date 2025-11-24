Royal rift? Prince Philip’s alleged warning to Harry about Meghan Markle

The late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was known for his sharp wit and seemingly, his sense of humour was quick even when it came to the heart. According to new reports, Harry's grandfather was not exactly enthused when Harry announced his engagement to Suits alum Meghan Markle in 2017.
According to a recent biography, titled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, historian Andrew Lownie claims that Prince Philip gave a stark, no-nonsense warning to the then-prospective groom. When he heard about plans to wed the American actress, Philip reportedly warned Harry, "one steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them."
This claim, which first emerged in 2019, paints a picture of a hesitant palace patriarch reluctant to welcome a Hollywood star into the royal fold. The book, which primarily focuses on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, also claims that Philip was not alone in his concerns.
It had been earlier reported that Prince William also warned his younger brother against "moving too fast" with Meghan, whom he met in 2016. In his 2023 memoir Spare, Prince Harry recounts a disagreement where William allegedly called Meghan "rude," "abrasive" and "difficult." However, Harry later clarified that William never actively tried to dissuade him from the marriage, though he did air concerns, saying, "This is gonna be really hard for you."
Whatever reported doubts, Prince Harry and Meghan got married at Windsor Castle in 2018 with full pomp. The couple was under the scrutiny of the media before and after marriage, finally opting out of royal duties in 2021, a step known as 'Megxit', and shifting to Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Intriguingly, ex-royal butler Grant Harrold also remembers a jocular moment of the wedding day. He says that after the end of the ceremony, Prince Philip turned to Queen Elizabeth and said, "Thank f*** that’s over."