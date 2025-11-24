Donald Glover opens up on the stroke that led him to cancel his 2024 tour

Donald Glover is opening up about a recent health scare that forced him to cancel his tour last year. At the time, he described it as an “ailment,” but Donald said Saturday night at a performance that a doctor told him he’d had a stroke.

Donald Glover says he had a stroke during Childish Gambino Tour

Donald, who performs under the moniker Childish Gambino, shared the information on stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. His remarks were shared widely on social media.

“You guys voted for a ‘where have I been monologue,’” Donald, 42, said. “I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”