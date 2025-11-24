Celebs

Donald Glover opens up on the stroke that led him to cancel his 2024 tour

Donald, who performs under the moniker Childish Gambino, shared the information on stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles
Donald Glover performs during the BET Awards 2024
Donald Glover performs during the BET Awards 2024Chris Pizzello
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Donald Glover is opening up about a recent health scare that forced him to cancel his tour last year. At the time, he described it as an “ailment,” but Donald said Saturday night at a performance that a doctor told him he’d had a stroke.

Donald Glover says he had a stroke during Childish Gambino Tour

Donald, who performs under the moniker Childish Gambino, shared the information on stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. His remarks were shared widely on social media.

“You guys voted for a ‘where have I been monologue,’” Donald, 42, said. “I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

Donald Glover at Met Gala 2024
Donald Glover at Met Gala 2024

Donald said he felt like he was letting everyone down, lamenting that he still hasn’t been to Ireland. He also revealed that “they found a hole” in his heart and he had to have two surgeries.

“They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realise you have one,” Donald said. “You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing.”

His representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Donald Glover performs during the BET Awards 2024
6 principles of Japanese beauty you need to pay attention to
Donald Glover
Childish Gambino

Related Stories

No stories found.