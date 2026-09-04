Kai Trump breaks down in tears while leaving home for college: ‘I’m struggling right now’

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of leaving home and starting college. In a recent YouTube video she shared how she has been struggling for the past few days while saying goodbye to her hometown and her school Jupiter, Florida. She is now headed to attend college in Miami.

Kai Trump opens up about the emotional highs and lows of leaving home for college

The 19-year-old recently took to her vlog to share glimpses of her final days at home and her school. Starting the vlog in a car behind the wheels, she expressed her anxiety and emotions ahead of her transition to college.

She began her freshman year at the University of Miami as part of its women’s golf team. From leaving behind her familiar home routine and moving into her new apartment to attending early-morning team meetings, heading to her first golf practice and unexpectedly falling ill during her first week on campus, Kai documented the highs and lows of adjusting to college life.

While recording Kai broke down and said, “I’m not a very emotional person at all, so this is like really weird for me to cry. She also added that she has “only cried a few times” in her life.