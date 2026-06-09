Donald Trump’s UFC Fight at the White House: Freedom 250, date, time, streaming in India and more

The United States of America is gearing up to celebrate its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. As part of the celebrations, President Donald Trump has said that he will be hosting a UFC fight to the White House.

The fight will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, the day that America celebrates Flag Day. It also happens to be Trump's 80th birthday.

White House to host UFC Freedom 250 fight to celebrate USA's semiquin-centennial

US President Donald Trump has said that UFC Freedom 250, a championship fight will be hosted in the White House's South Lawn, as part of America's 250th birthday.