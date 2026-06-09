Donald Trump’s UFC Fight at the White House: Freedom 250, date, time, streaming in India and more

The United States of America is gearing up to celebrate its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. As part of the celebrations, President Donald Trump has said that he will be hosting a UFC fight to the White House.
The fight will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, the day that America celebrates Flag Day. It also happens to be Trump's 80th birthday.
US President Donald Trump has said that UFC Freedom 250, a championship fight will be hosted in the White House's South Lawn, as part of America's 250th birthday.
According to the official UFC site, UFC Freedom 250 "commemorates the 250th birthday of the United States with a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.".
It further says, "From the Revolution to the Octagon, this historic event will connect fans through cinematic storytelling and unrivalled competition on the world’s greatest proving ground."
The President posted a video about the "biggest event" they ever had on his Facebook and more than 4300 hundred attendees are expected to come for the fight.
The video gained a lot of traction in a short span of time, with the internet reacting to the unique celebration. An excited fan wrote, "Can’t wait for UFC White House baby!!!!". "It’s a spectacle alright", read another comment. Another user wrote, "This president never stops!".
The UFC event at the White House is going to be a big event with a free and open-to-all press conference scheduled on June 12, 2026 at the Lincoln Memorial.
The press conference will be followed by a Fan Fest on June 13 and June 14 at The Ellipse. The first day will have immersive fan experiences, meet and greets, live shows, as fans get to see some celebrities and UFC athletes, accompanied by live music. The second day will have all of this along with a watch party where fans can view the official fight.
How to watch Freedom 250 in India?
Viewers can catch UFC Freedom 250 in India live on Monday, June 15, 2026, starting at 5:30 AM IST. The entire historic event will be broadcast on the Sony LIV platform and its affiliated TV sports channels.