UFC fights to take place at White House on Donald Trump's birthday

A UFC ring may stand in complete contrast to the White House, but an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight will take place there on US President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday next year.

US President Donald Trump’s love for MMA sparks historic White House fight night

What was initially scheduled to take place on July 4th, will now be held on June 7, his birthday. A UFC fanatic and friend of the popular sport's CEO and President Dana White, Donald's love for the sport may have prolled him to move the date up.

“On June 14 next year, we’re going to have a big UFC fight at the White House – right at the White House, on the grounds of the White House,” Donald said at the huge naval base Norfolk in Virginia. He addressed a crowd of navy sailors there. However, he made no mention about his 80th birthday.

“We’ll start looking at building the White House card, which I will right now tell you will be the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of definitely this company, UFC President Dana had said at a news conference which was shared on UFC’s YouTube channel.