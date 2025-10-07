UFC fights to take place at White House on Donald Trump's birthday

A UFC ring may stand in complete contrast to the White House, but an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight will take place there on US President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday next year.
What was initially scheduled to take place on July 4th, will now be held on June 7, his birthday. A UFC fanatic and friend of the popular sport's CEO and President Dana White, Donald's love for the sport may have prolled him to move the date up.
“On June 14 next year, we’re going to have a big UFC fight at the White House – right at the White House, on the grounds of the White House,” Donald said at the huge naval base Norfolk in Virginia. He addressed a crowd of navy sailors there. However, he made no mention about his 80th birthday.
“We’ll start looking at building the White House card, which I will right now tell you will be the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of definitely this company, UFC President Dana had said at a news conference which was shared on UFC’s YouTube channel.
Turns out, Donald Trump is a huge fan of the UFC. He even attended UFC 316 event in New Jersey on June 7. He attended three UFC fights since winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election, including one the week right after his election victory: November 16, 2024 and April 12, 2025 before his June appearance.
The UFC is the largest and most successful organisation in the fast-growing world of mixed martial arts (MMA), a sport that blends disciplines such as jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, and wrestling. Despite being known for its brutal, high-contact nature and high injury rates, the Las Vegas-based promotion company has become hugely popular among young American men, a key demographic in the 2024 US election.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.