Ahead of her Macau fight, Puja Tomar opens up about pressure, faith and Indian MMA

Puja Tomar is one of India’s rising names in mixed martial arts, known for breaking barriers in a sport that is still growing in the country. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she made history as the first Indian woman to win a fight in the UFC after defeating Brazil’s Rayanne dos Santos at UFC Louisville in 2024. Known for her aggressive fighting style, determination and resilience inside the cage, Puja has represented India on international platforms and emerged as one of the leading faces of Indian MMA, inspiring more women to pursue combat sports professionally. Ahead of her upcoming fight in Macau against Shi Ming this weekend, the strawweight fighter spoke about setbacks, spirituality and the responsibility of representing India on the world stage.