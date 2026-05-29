Ahead of her Macau fight, Puja Tomar opens up about pressure, faith and Indian MMA
Puja Tomar is one of India’s rising names in mixed martial arts, known for breaking barriers in a sport that is still growing in the country. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she made history as the first Indian woman to win a fight in the UFC after defeating Brazil’s Rayanne dos Santos at UFC Louisville in 2024. Known for her aggressive fighting style, determination and resilience inside the cage, Puja has represented India on international platforms and emerged as one of the leading faces of Indian MMA, inspiring more women to pursue combat sports professionally. Ahead of her upcoming fight in Macau against Shi Ming this weekend, the strawweight fighter spoke about setbacks, spirituality and the responsibility of representing India on the world stage.
Do you see your upcoming fight against the technically sharp striker Shi Ming as a comeback fight or something bigger?
This fight is another important challenge for the Indian MMA landscape. Victory in this one will give Indian MMA a new opportunity to rise up again. I am not expecting any such threatening challenges. I respect all my opponents. Shi Ming is a good fighter, but I feel that I can do better than her.
After your loss to Shauna Bannon, what was the biggest lesson you took from that experience?
I have always tried to do my best and I will do it this time as well. All the elements of a proper MMA fight should be there. My coach has instructed me to avoid jumping if it feels like a knockout, because they know my comfort in striking and dominating the ground game. So, that will be my undertaking for the upcoming fight.
Does carrying the expectations of an entire country feel pressurising?
Sometimes, there is a little pressure, but emotionally it’s more than that. I feel proud that I am the only female Indian fighter who is participating in the UFC and whenever I see my fans after a fight, it feels like they are fighting more than me which encourages me to an extent.
On difficult days, what motivates you to continue and what relaxes you?
From where I come from, I’ve been mentally disturbed a lot, so, I tend to focus on hard training mostly, but whenever I feel tired, I remember where I started from and why, which helps a lot. I try to stay connected to God. I believe the more you connect with God, the more positive you remain. I also try to swim, I’ve not learned t entirely, but I keep trying and it helps.
What’s one comfort food you always crave after a fight?
Corn saag and roti made by my mother at home.
Do you have any routines or beliefs that you follow before a fight?
Yes, I believe in Jesus, so, I read the Bible, where the story of David inspires me a lot. My entrance song, Jai Ho, also motivates me from the core.
You’ve spoken about wanting to open MMA academies in India someday. What do you want the next generation to know about the sport?
Compared to the global MMA scene, Indian fighters are still growing. The knowledge of MMA in India is improving but slowly. Fighters here are extremely hardworking and often come from wrestling or boxing backgrounds, but many still lack the right guidance to grow in MMA. That’s why I want to open a big academy someday and help prepare the next generation of champions so they don’t miss out on the opportunities I did. I also feel social media has started consuming sports in India. The younger generation is becoming more focused on online validation than real achievements. Representing India on a global stage brings a kind of pride that social media never can.
Watch Road To UFC Season 5 — Round of 16 — Day 2 (Shi Ming vs Puja Tomar) on May 29, 3.30 pm onwards on the Sony Sports Network.
(Avantika Roy is an intern at Indulge, Bengaluru)
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