Trump Towers is coming to Hyderabad with 65 storey residential towers

Hyderabad is preparing to welcome the Trump Towers. On Tuesday, Tribeca Developers made an announcement confirming a 4-acre residential project that will soon pop up in the city's outskirts, on the Golden Mile Road in Kokapet.
Tribeca Developers has partnered with Ira Realty to build the Trump Towers in Hyderabad. The project will be formally launched sometime in October this year and US President Donald Trump's son, and Vice President of The Trump Organisation, Eric Trump is expected to be present.
The massive residential project will reportedly have over 450 residences across 65 floors and will be priced between ₹5 crores to ₹18 crores and will feature 3.5-BHK homes to penthouses. The cost of building the project is ₹1,800 crore and is expected to bring almost double the revenue.
The founder of Tribeca Developers, Kalpesh Mehta talked about the increasing demand for the project, "We had only eight penthouses, and then this one family came and bought two full floors, so that knocked off four penthouses, but somehow the team has put in, you know, managed to squeeze in four additional penthouses, which are all also sold".
"The incoming demand has been insane. They call Hyderabad 'south India's Delhi' for the locals' love of brands and the city's presence of HNIs," he added.
Eric Trump also expressed his excitement with the project. "India continues to be one of the world’s most exciting luxury real estate markets, and we are delighted to bring the Trump brand to Hyderabad for the first time", he said in a statement.
He further added, "Hyderabad is one of India’s most dynamic and rapidly growing cities, and I am confident that Trump Towers Hyderabad will become one of its most iconic addresses".
The project has already received the RERA two weeks ago, allowing it to sell properties in the project. Indian cities like Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata and Gurgaon have already launched projects with the Trump Organisation. Hyderabad becomes the latest city to follow suit.
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