Trump Towers is coming to Hyderabad with 65 storey residential towers

The massive residential project will reportedly have over 450 residences across 65 floors and will be priced between ₹5 crores to ₹18 crores and will feature 3.5-BHK homes to penthouses. The cost of building the project is ₹1,800 crore and is expected to bring almost double the revenue.

The growing demand has been positive for the developers

The founder of Tribeca Developers, Kalpesh Mehta talked about the increasing demand for the project, "We had only eight penthouses, and then this one family came and bought two full floors, so that knocked off four penthouses, but somehow the team has put in, you know, managed to squeeze in four additional penthouses, which are all also sold".

"The incoming demand has been insane. They call Hyderabad 'south India's Delhi' for the locals' love of brands and the city's presence of HNIs," he added.