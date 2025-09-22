YesJulz says Kanye West once had a brain doctor scan his team at Trump towers

American social media personality, talent manager, and entrepreneur YesJulz dropped more tea on Kanye West, in light of his new documentary, In Whose Name?, release.

YesJulz shares unbelievable behind-the-scenes stories about Kanye West after In Whose Name? release

“In honor of the doc dropping today, I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite memories from working with Ye on my Snapchat,” YesYulz, who has claimed to have worked with the rapper, posted.

Then she dropped the bomb, along with the picture: “This pic is from that one time he had a brain doctor put a brain scan machine in his hotel room at the Trump towers in Chicago to assess the team’s brains.”

Is it funny or simply unhinged? Ye being Ye!

"Imagine me having to call the front desk and ask if it would be ok for us to order a crane & have the machinery taken to the 54th floor," she added in the comments.