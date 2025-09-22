YesJulz says Kanye West once had a brain doctor scan his team at Trump towers

American social media personality, talent manager, and entrepreneur YesJulz dropped more tea on Kanye West, in light of his new documentary, In Whose Name?, release.
“In honor of the doc dropping today, I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite memories from working with Ye on my Snapchat,” YesYulz, who has claimed to have worked with the rapper, posted.
Then she dropped the bomb, along with the picture: “This pic is from that one time he had a brain doctor put a brain scan machine in his hotel room at the Trump towers in Chicago to assess the team’s brains.”
Is it funny or simply unhinged? Ye being Ye!
"Imagine me having to call the front desk and ask if it would be ok for us to order a crane & have the machinery taken to the 54th floor," she added in the comments.
She also added that she was tasked with buying the historic Regal Theatre in Chicago. When she mentioned she’d never handled a commercial real estate deal before and suggested maybe someone more experienced should take it on, Ye simply told her to “figure it out" and she did!
YesJulz, who previously worked for Ye's Yeezy imprint, also noted that she had a lot of "ups and downs" but if she had the chance to go back in time to change anything, she would "do a better job to avoid the evil people he surrounded himself with".
"I loved working with him because I learned soooo much & pushed myself far beyond my limits," she said, and added that working with him was an "invaluable experience".
In Whose Name?, directed by Nico Ballesteros, is now available to watch on Netflix.
