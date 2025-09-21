Kanye West has a meltdown during fight with Kris Jenner, in a clip from new documentary

A recent clip from Kanye West's documentary, In Whose Name, is doing the rounds of the Internet, which shows Kanye experiencing an episode as his mother-law-law Kris Jenner, tries to reason with him about his medication. The documentary showcases six years of his life from 2018 to 2024 and also revealed an explosive argument with his Kris Jenner, about his state of mental health.

In Whose Name documentary shows Kanye West having an explosive argument with ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner

During the argument between Kris and Kanye, Kanye said that he would "rather be dead than be on medication". It was previously revealed in Nico Ballesteros' film, that the famous rapper was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Kanye had also shared in the past that he does not take any medication for his mental health, drawing widespread criticism and concern.

Earlier this year, Kanye spoke to Justin Laboy on his podcast The Download, and said his wife Bianca Censori suggested he get rediagnosed. “I went to this doctor … My wife took me to do that because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.’ And I’ve come to find that it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

Kanye said the diagnosis helped him better understand some of his behavioural patterns. He also said that he no longer takes medication for his mental health. “I haven’t taken the medication since I found out that bipolar wasn’t the right diagnosis. It’s finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity, obviously that’s what I bring to the world. It’s worth the ramp-up, as long as y’all get the creativity.”