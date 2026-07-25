World Cup hero Vozinha has a club but it is not Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

He was a major force in his country's World Cup campaign that saw them reach the knock-out stage. The goalkeeper was without a club and there were many interested parties after his heroics on football's biggest stage.

There were rumours that the player would be signed by MLS club Inter Miami where Lionel Messi plays but that is no longer happening. Instead, he will be a player for Chile's historic club, Colo-Colo and the two parties have reached a verbal agreement.

With a big move coming up soon, the club has already teased the arrival of the World Cup hero with a post featuring nothing but Vozinha's identifiable curls and a caption that says "Welcome".