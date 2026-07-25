World Cup hero Vozinha has a club but it is not Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

After his unexpected yet magnificent World Cup heroics, Cape Verde's star, Vozinha now finally has a club! Josimar José Évora Dias, nicknamed Vozinha, has reached a verbal agreement with Chilean club Colo-Colo.
Cape Verde played their first ever FIFA World Cup in 2026 and instantly became the story of the tournament, thanks to their incredible run. However, their main hero was Vozinha, who made his World Cup debut at 40 and took the football world by storm with his magnificent saves.
He was a major force in his country's World Cup campaign that saw them reach the knock-out stage. The goalkeeper was without a club and there were many interested parties after his heroics on football's biggest stage.
There were rumours that the player would be signed by MLS club Inter Miami where Lionel Messi plays but that is no longer happening. Instead, he will be a player for Chile's historic club, Colo-Colo and the two parties have reached a verbal agreement.
With a big move coming up soon, the club has already teased the arrival of the World Cup hero with a post featuring nothing but Vozinha's identifiable curls and a caption that says "Welcome".
Cape Verde started their campaign against eventual World Cup champions Spain and held them to a 0-0 draw, stunning the world. Vozinha put on an exemplary performance, making seven saves and keeping a clean sheet. He became an overnight sensation, gaining millions of followers on Instagram.
The World Cup debutants managed to qualify to the Round of 32, securing second place in their group. In their knock-out match, they faced the defending Champions Argentina and almost pulled off an upset. They came back from a goal deficit two times, forcing Lionel Messi's side to extra time. The match ended 3-2 with Vozinha showing up yet again, even saving multiple shots by the Argentine captain.
Football fans will not forget Vozinha for a long time to come and will be happy to learn that he is here to stay, playing the sport for Colo-Colo.
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