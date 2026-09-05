Did you know Masakali was first made for Om Shanti Om?

Farah Khan recently visited composer Vishal Dadlani's home for the recent episode of her YouTube vlog, the conversation unexpectedly veered down memory lane. It turns out that AR Rahman was the first composer assigned to the Om Shanti Om (2007) project and had begun working on it long before Vishal-Shekhar joined the team.

AR Rahman’s Masakali was originally meant for Om Shanti Om

According to Farah, the very first tune Rahman created for the film was none other than Masakali. In her words: "The first song which Rahman made for Om Shanti Om was Masakali!" She went on to admit she hadn't even settled on where in the film the song would go, but that she'd always loved both the track and the word Masakali itself.