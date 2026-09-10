Akshaye Khanna spotted in Bandra for lunch with a friend in a rare outing

Akshaye Khanna enjoyed some massive viral fame last year after the release of Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Despite being at the centre of attention, the actor has largely maintained a private life.
Fans, therefore, were delighted to see the the Fa9la icon out and about in Mumbai, spending time with producer Rajat Rawail. Pictures and videos from his day out at a Bandra restaurant went viral on social media.
A few months ago, the internet was obsessed with Rehman Dakait, the antagonist played by Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna in the 2025 movie, Dhurandhar. While the actor had moved away from the spotlight despite being a major talking point, he was finally spotted in Mumbai.
Producer Rajat Rawail took to social media to share a picture with Akshaye as they enjoyed lunch at Mizu Bandra. "super luncheon with my best best buddy, the super talented acting juggernaut akshaye khanna & rajat rawail @ mizu bandra @ wed 9/9/36 @ friends for ever n ever", the caption read.
The comment section of the post mostly centred around the actor. "Akshay Khanna looks so fit, even after 10 years he will look exactly the same as now", one comment read. Another fan wrote, "The Man who changed the definition of Gangster". "Send my regards to him and tell him, the girls absolutely love him", yet another fan wrote.
Currently, Akshaye is gearing up for his next project, his Telugu debut with Mahakali. This will also be the first time the 51-year-old ventures into the mythological superhero action genre. The actor will portray Asura guru Shukracharya in the film which also stars Bhoomi Shetty as the protagonist.
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