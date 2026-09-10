Akshaye Khanna spotted in Bandra for lunch with a friend in a rare outing

Akshaye Khanna enjoyed some massive viral fame last year after the release of Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Despite being at the centre of attention, the actor has largely maintained a private life.

Fans, therefore, were delighted to see the the Fa9la icon out and about in Mumbai, spending time with producer Rajat Rawail. Pictures and videos from his day out at a Bandra restaurant went viral on social media.

Akshaye Khanna enjoyed lunch at a Mumbai restaurant with friend Rajat Rawail

A few months ago, the internet was obsessed with Rehman Dakait, the antagonist played by Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna in the 2025 movie, Dhurandhar. While the actor had moved away from the spotlight despite being a major talking point, he was finally spotted in Mumbai.