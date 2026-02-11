Here’s how Akshaye Khanna reacted when Kangana Ranaut tried to flirt with him

Actor Akshaye Khanna is on a roll these days with renewed glory bestowed upon him due to his fantastic appearance in Aditya Dhar’s spy drama Dhurandhar. But as Akshaye Khanna continues to occupy the box office top spots, a classic moment involving the actor in Koffee With Karan again reminded viewers everywhere that Akshaye's hallmark as a ‘reserved’ guy is nothing new.
The clip comes from the third season of the chat show, in which Kangana Ranaut shared the couch with two veteran actors of the film fraternity, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. When the host, Karan Johar, asked the panel if they had ever attempted to flirt with someone, only to receive total silence in return, Kangana didn't hold back before revealing the name of No Problem co-star.
"I tried talking to him but he never spoke to me," Kangana confessed with a chuckle. "He doesn’t talk to anybody," she said in an attempt to explain the scenario. Anil, who has an extremely close association with Akshaye, confirmed the anecdote with a chuckle, noting that Kangana had once complained to him that Akshaye would not even look in her direction.
Though the 2010 movie No Problem was a box office failure, Akshaye’s current run is far from being a failure. No Problem star Dhurandhar has made his movie an all-time blockbuster by crossing the £120m (₹1,300 crore) mark. His performance as the menacing Rehman Dakait has fetched the director some of the best reviews of his career, reaffirming his decision of being ‘in the zone’ at work.
Akshaye is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He is set to make his Telugu debut with a prestigious PVCU film called Mahakali, which sees him play the pivotal role of Shukracharya. Also, nostalgia is running really high for his upcoming Netflix-based legal thriller, Ikka. This film is a reunion between Akshaye and Sunny Deol after three decades from their iconic performance together in Border. The film is being helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and features an ensemble cast including Dia Mirza and Tillotoma Shome.