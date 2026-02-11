Here’s how Akshaye Khanna reacted when Kangana Ranaut tried to flirt with him

Actor Akshaye Khanna is on a roll these days with renewed glory bestowed upon him due to his fantastic appearance in Aditya Dhar’s spy drama Dhurandhar. But as Akshaye Khanna continues to occupy the box office top spots, a classic moment involving the actor in Koffee With Karan again reminded viewers everywhere that Akshaye's hallmark as a ‘reserved’ guy is nothing new.

Akshaye Khanna’s ‘zone’ remains unbroken as throwback flirting tale goes viral

The clip comes from the third season of the chat show, in which Kangana Ranaut shared the couch with two veteran actors of the film fraternity, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. When the host, Karan Johar, asked the panel if they had ever attempted to flirt with someone, only to receive total silence in return, Kangana didn't hold back before revealing the name of No Problem co-star.

"I tried talking to him but he never spoke to me," Kangana confessed with a chuckle. "He doesn’t talk to anybody," she said in an attempt to explain the scenario. Anil, who has an extremely close association with Akshaye, confirmed the anecdote with a chuckle, noting that Kangana had once complained to him that Akshaye would not even look in her direction.