James Wehr, who turned his love for cars into a thriving community, passes away at 27 following a car crash

Is it fate when we breathe our last breath doing something we absolutely love? In a turn of events, something similar happened with car enthusiast James Wehr when his passion for automobiles became an unexpected part of his final journey. As per reports, at around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, local police responded to reports of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Irvine. Authorities later confirmed that James, alongside one of his acquaintances who was in the passenger seat, were killed in the tragic crash.
At just 27, the South OC Cars and Coffee co-founder who had built a huge community around his love for cars, passed away in a car crash. Reports suggest that his McLaren erupted into flames following a massive bang. The tragic incident unfolded after the vehicle stopped at a traffic light. When the signal turned green, the driver reportedly accelerated at high speed before losing control and crashing into a curb. The hit resulted in splitting of the car and eventually erupting into flames.
A 22-year-old Florida woman who had witnessed the crash informed the authorities that there was someone else in the passenger seat as well who succumbed to their injuries. Family members have identified the other victim as Alexis Kramer. As of now authorities have not confirmed who was driving that night.
Following the incident, the official account of South OC Cars and Coffee put up a post announcing the loss. The post read, “This morning, just after midnight, we lost our darling son and brother James, in a motor accident. We respectfully ask for privacy as a family, as we process this profound loss. We would appreciate all of your good thoughts and prayers, and for those of you who knew James, thank you for being his friends, his mentors and his peers. Thank you for being his clients and his loved ones. We are grateful for all of you.”
In the automobile world, James had established a fairly huge name for himself. He was known for his weekly car events which he started back in 2015, known to bring hundreds of car enthusiasts together in San Clemente, California. People would bring their cars and show them off to the crowd. From vintage models to classic ones, the cars have been more than automobiles, each one held an emotion and the event gave a stage to just that. From Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens to vintage classics, American muscle cars, and hot rods, the event has been a haven for car lovers.