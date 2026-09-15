James Wehr, who turned his love for cars into a thriving community, passes away at 27 following a car crash

Is it fate when we breathe our last breath doing something we absolutely love? In a turn of events, something similar happened with car enthusiast James Wehr when his passion for automobiles became an unexpected part of his final journey. As per reports, at around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, local police responded to reports of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Irvine. Authorities later confirmed that James, alongside one of his acquaintances who was in the passenger seat, were killed in the tragic crash.

James Wehr passes away at 27 after his McLaren crashed into a curb

At just 27, the South OC Cars and Coffee co-founder who had built a huge community around his love for cars, passed away in a car crash. Reports suggest that his McLaren erupted into flames following a massive bang. The tragic incident unfolded after the vehicle stopped at a traffic light. When the signal turned green, the driver reportedly accelerated at high speed before losing control and crashing into a curb. The hit resulted in splitting of the car and eventually erupting into flames.

A 22-year-old Florida woman who had witnessed the crash informed the authorities that there was someone else in the passenger seat as well who succumbed to their injuries. Family members have identified the other victim as Alexis Kramer. As of now authorities have not confirmed who was driving that night.