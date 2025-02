GRT Hotels & Resorts hosted an exclusive dinner ahead of Heritage Rollers 2025—a vintage and classic car show—at Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, bringing together classic car collectors and automotive enthusiasts from across India. Guests got a sneak peek of vintage models like the 1946 MG TC Roadster and the 1951 Jaguar XK120 while enjoying a heritage-inspired royal gourmet spread.