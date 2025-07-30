Did you know the two ‘treasured’ Barbie designers who died in a tragic car crash were a couple?

The barbie designers, partners in life and work, Mario Paglino and Giano Grossi, passed away in a tragic car accident in Italy on Sunday, July 27. The barbie designer duo was killed after after an 82-year-old man drove the wrong way on Italy's A4 Turin-Milan highway, per Sky TG24, which is owned by Sky Italia, and local news agency Ansa. Mario (52), Giano (55), and banker Amodio Valerio Giurni (37) died in the crash. Valerio's wife, Silvia Moramarco (36), was injured in the accident and is currently hospitalised at Niguarda Hospital in Milan, the news agency stated. The elderly man, identified as Egidio Ceriano, also died.

Who are Mario Paglino and Giano Grossi, the celebrated barbie designers?

Fashion designer Mario Paglino and graphic art director Gianni Grossi was playfully originated Magia2000, an artistic duo, in 1999. Since then there was no looking back. Soon after, playing with dolls became collecting them and then later, an artistic passion. They are the first doll designers who have travelled across the world with their creations, inspired by the Italian high fashion. They also received the prestigious Barbie Best Friend Award by iconic designer Carol Spencer in 2016.