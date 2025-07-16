American Idol music supervisor, husband found dead at LA home

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a home in the Encino neighbourhood when they found the bodies of a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca were found dead in their LA home

An American Idol spokesperson confirmed the deaths of Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70. According to publicly available records, the couple held ownership of the property in question.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” an American Idol spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement added saying, “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.” Los Angeles police said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian in connection with the couple's deaths.