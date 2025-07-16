Celebs

American Idol music supervisor, husband found dead at LA home

An American Idol music supervisor and her husband were both found dead in their Los Angeles home Monday afternoon
American Idol music supervisor, husband found dead at LA home
American Idol music supervisor, husband found dead Facebook
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a home in the Encino neighbourhood when they found the bodies of a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca were found dead in their LA home

An American Idol spokesperson confirmed the deaths of Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70. According to publicly available records, the couple held ownership of the property in question.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” an American Idol spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement added saying, “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.” Los Angeles police said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian in connection with the couple's deaths.

American Idol music supervisor, husband found dead at LA home
Karan Tacker on working with Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 2

Raymond was allegedly burglarising their home while the couple was away on July 10. He is accused of shooting and killing Kaye and her husband when they returned and then fleeing on foot. The accused has not yet been assigned a public defender and could not be reached for any comment to the media.

Neighbour Amee Faggen talking to NBC4 Los Angeles informed, “We didn’t hear anything. My renter saw somebody hopping the fence, but that was back on Thursday. She called 911, but we didn’t hear anything since then, so we have no idea if its even related or not,”

Police responded that same afternoon to reports of a burglary at the Encino home, but said in a press release there were “no signs of forced entry or trouble”.

Robin, an industry veteran, has also worked in the music departments of several other productions such as The Singing Bee, Hollywood Game Night, Lip Sync Battle, and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

American Idol music supervisor, husband found dead at LA home
Shahebb Chattopadhyay on sharing screens and sets in Aap Jaisa Koi
Death
Los Angeles
American Idol 
dead
celebrity death
Robin Kaye

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com