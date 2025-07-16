Shahebb Chattopadhyay on sharing screens and sets in Aap Jaisa Koi
The blue-eyed man of the Bengali entertainment industry, Shahebb Chattopadhyay (known as Shaheb previously) has his kitty full. From having back to back concerts and big projects in Bengali as well as in Hindi, Shahebb is making us real proud. He is recently seen playing a pivotal role in the Netflix original film, Aap Jaisa Koi, and here's what he has to say on his collaboration and experience. Excerpts:
Tell us about Aap Jaisa Koi. How did you get the character?
I play a character called Joy Bose, stays in Jamshedpur and is a pivotal character in Madhu's (Fatima Sana Sheikh) life. She is Madhu's maternal uncle, and acts as a mediator in strengthening the relationship between Madhu and Shrirenu Tripathi (R. Madhavan).
See, honestly, I have no contacts in Mumbai as such, I am not onnected to any agency who could reach out to me and offer me work. Aap jaisa Koi happened very organically. One day, I received a call from an agency and asked for an audition. I sent it and the role literally landed on my lap.
How was the experience to have R Madhavan as you co-star?
Honestly, it was really an overwhelming experience. Not just he's such a great actor, he is a fantastic human being and has a heart of gold. I grew up with my father saying that to be a good artiste, you have to be a good human being first, and this is just so relevant for Madhavan. Also, he is such a knowledgable, well-known person. During the shoot breaks, we used to have long discussions on so many things, including spirituality, AI and even Quantum Physics (laughs). Even now, when the shooting is over, when I message him or send him a voice note, he never misses to reply at once.
What else is happening on the work front?
Sonar Kellay Jawkher Dhan has released recently. Arindam Sil's Mitin Mashi is all ready for release, Sayantan Ghosal Saralakkho Holmes is getting released this Friday, July 18. I am also shooting for Aditi Ray's Anusandhan, opposite Subhashree Ganguly, in which I play the main antagonist. Work is also underway for Arindam Sil's Karpoor, a thriller, in which I play a political figure. I will also start shooting for Sadhak Bamakhyapa from August 1, where I will act and sing. After a very long time, I will again be the actor-singer for a project. Also, I recently shot music videos for two of my songs in Brindavan, which will release during Janmashtami this year.
You seem to be a very spiritual personal. Do you think because you changed the spelling of your name because of numerology, it worked for you?
I have recently changed it from Shaheb to Shahebb. I have not incorporated yet in every aspect of my life, it is updated just on Facebook. But it is too early to say whether it has a positive impact on my career, but yes, after I updated it I won't deny that I have been receiving interesting roles!
