R Madhavan embraces age–appropriate romance in new film Aap Jaisa Koi

R Madhavan, once the poster boy for early-2000s romance in Indian cinema, is stepping into a refreshingly real space with his upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi. Streaming on Netflix from July 11, the film pairs him with Fatima Sana Shaikh in what he calls an “age-appropriate love story”—a rarity in mainstream romantic narratives.
Best known for his roles in Alaipayuthey, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (RHTDM) and Tanu Weds Manu, Madhavan has long been a dependable face of romantic drama. But this time, he’s not playing the wide-eyed lover from his twenties. In Aap Jaisa Koi, he plays Shrirenu Tripathi, a 42-year-old man who unexpectedly finds a connection with Madhu Bose (played by Fatima), a 32-year-old woman. It’s a story about companionship, emotional rediscovery and what Madhavan describes as “Barabari Wala Pyaar”—a love grounded in emotional equality.
Speaking at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, the actor said, “When you fall in love, no matter your age or status, you behave like a teenager. Vivek [Soni] has captured that magic beautifully.” Madhavan also noted how rare it is for actors, especially men, to be offered romantic leads that mirror their actual age. “It feels good to show a love story where the characters are grown up—dealing with life, heartbreak, and connection in a mature way,” he added.
Directed by Vivek Soni (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Aap Jaisa Koi aims to challenge the usual tropes of Bollywood romance. It isn’t about whirlwind proposals or sweeping gestures, but about the gentle unfolding of a bond between two people navigating life’s second innings. Madhavan’s fans, who grew up watching him serenade heroines in monsoon songs and college corridors, now get to see him explore a more grounded, emotionally rich version of love. And for the actor, that’s the point: evolving with the audience, while staying true to the emotional core of a good love story.
