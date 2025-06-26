R Madhavan embraces age–appropriate romance in new film Aap Jaisa Koi

Speaking at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, the actor said, “When you fall in love, no matter your age or status, you behave like a teenager. Vivek [Soni] has captured that magic beautifully.” Madhavan also noted how rare it is for actors, especially men, to be offered romantic leads that mirror their actual age. “It feels good to show a love story where the characters are grown up—dealing with life, heartbreak, and connection in a mature way,” he added.

Directed by Vivek Soni (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Aap Jaisa Koi aims to challenge the usual tropes of Bollywood romance. It isn’t about whirlwind proposals or sweeping gestures, but about the gentle unfolding of a bond between two people navigating life’s second innings. Madhavan’s fans, who grew up watching him serenade heroines in monsoon songs and college corridors, now get to see him explore a more grounded, emotionally rich version of love. And for the actor, that’s the point: evolving with the audience, while staying true to the emotional core of a good love story.