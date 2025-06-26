A new wave of spatial storytelling takes shape in Mumbai

Mumbai will become a hub for design exploration this week as the city hosts Design POV, a curated exhibition that delves into the future of Indian architecture, interiors, and materials. Rooted in the theme Echoes of Tomorrow, the showcase emphasises how Indian design is evolving through the lens of memory, innovation, and sustainability.

The core: 19 Indian studios explore the future of space and storytelling

At the centre of Design POV is The Core, an immersive showcase where 19 leading Indian design studios will each transform an 800 sq ft blank space into an expression of speculative spatial storytelling. These installations aim to reflect how tradition and forward-thinking materials can merge into new architectural languages.

Participating studios include names like Studio Nishita Kamdar, Sumessh Menon Associates, Quirk Studio, Talati & Partners LLP, and The BNK Group, among others — a diverse representation of design voices from across the country. Together, they present a layered conversation on the future of Indian design, where material becomes medium and space becomes narrative.