Anayah Jewellery’s summer edit captures the sun–kissed spirit of the season

While most of the pieces fit the bill as ultimate vacation-ready essentials, some are closer to her heart. “If I had to pick, it would be the Serena Yellow Stone Pearl Choker Set—my go-to for a summer soirée or beach wedding look. It’s luxurious yet breezy, and the pearls give it a timeless charm. The Aaliyah Yellow-Green Danglers are that perfect splash of colour—just pair them with a linen dress or a bikini-and-sarong combo, and they instantly elevate your holiday look. The Julia Yellow CZ Studs are easy, light, and perfect for everyday wear. You could be sipping coffee in Nice or taking a boat ride in Goa, and they’ll just work. Also, I absolutely love the Lillie Ring—it’s that pop of citrus your hands need in the sun. It feels bold but still so wearable,” she explains.

The balance of effortless luxury with everyday wearability is at the heart of Anayah. With this edit, Nilofar has kept the silhouettes refined and the craftsmanship luxe. And the vibe? “Playful, easy, and light. You’ll notice the pieces aren’t too heavy or overworked. They’re designed to transition from a lazy brunch to a resort dinner or even a shoot day. You can stack, mix, or let them shine solo—either way, they make a statement without demanding too much,” she says.

Her choice of stones and colour palette reflects the mood of summer. And she can’t help but agree. “We leaned into yellows, citrines, and soft greens because they feel alive—they capture that golden-hour light, the freshness of nature, and that unapologetic joy that summer brings. These tones feel effortless on Indian and global skin tones alike. The stones we’ve chosen mimic that same soft sparkle you see when sunlight hits water. It’s romantic, nostalgic, but also fresh and full of life.”

Her styling tip for those looking to feature these pieces in shoots or trend reports this season is to “go with a sun-drenched aesthetic.”

“Think linen shirts, glowing skin, salty hair. These pieces pop beautifully against whites, pastels, and earthy neutrals. For an editorial shoot, try contrasting the jewellery with coastal textures—woven hats, raffia bags, or shells. And don’t be afraid to layer the choker with a longer chain, or mix the Lillie Ring with your personal favourites. The magic is in styling them your way—confidently, and with a hint of wanderlust,” she signs off.

Prices start at INR 5,400. Available online.

