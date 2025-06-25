Discover the Summer Scoop: Ice cream-inspired handbags by Miraggio

Miraggio—known for bold innovation and timeless style—serves up a refreshing twist this season with the launch of its latest collection: The Summer Scoop. Inspired by the nostalgic joy of frozen indulgences, this collection blends fashion and flavour in the most delightful way, with pistachio and mango leading the lineup.

Introducing Miraggio’s summer handbag collection 2025

The collection features handbags in creamy, irresistible hues inspired by classic ice cream favourites—vanilla, chocolate, hazelnut, mango, and pistachio. At its heart is a playful concept: each bag is named after the flavour that inspired it. From the Pistachio Satchel to the Mango Micro, these pieces go beyond style—they stir emotion, spark joy, and might even awaken your sweet tooth.