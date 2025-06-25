Discover the Summer Scoop: Ice cream-inspired handbags by Miraggio
Miraggio—known for bold innovation and timeless style—serves up a refreshing twist this season with the launch of its latest collection: The Summer Scoop. Inspired by the nostalgic joy of frozen indulgences, this collection blends fashion and flavour in the most delightful way, with pistachio and mango leading the lineup.
Introducing Miraggio’s summer handbag collection 2025
The collection features handbags in creamy, irresistible hues inspired by classic ice cream favourites—vanilla, chocolate, hazelnut, mango, and pistachio. At its heart is a playful concept: each bag is named after the flavour that inspired it. From the Pistachio Satchel to the Mango Micro, these pieces go beyond style—they stir emotion, spark joy, and might even awaken your sweet tooth.
Mohit Jain, founder of Miraggio, shares more about the inspiration and creative process behind The Summer Scoop:
What inspired the delicious concept behind The Summer Scoop collection?
At Miraggio, we always strive to connect emotionally with our audience—not just through trend-led design, but through concepts that evoke feeling and nostalgia. Ice cream is universally loved and deeply tied to joyful memories. Its creamy textures, pastel tones, and carefree spirit made it the perfect muse. From the global obsession with pistachio tones to the sunny optimism of mango, each bag in the collection reflects a flavour, a mood, and a story. It’s playful, sensory, and reminds us that fashion—like your favourite scoop—should make you feel good.
Why did you choose ice cream as your design muse?
Ice cream is more than a dessert—it’s a feeling. It represents joy, indulgence, and the lightness of summer. Each flavour has a personality: the calming freshness of pistachio, the sweetness of hazelnut, the brightness of mango. We translated these into design using colour and texture to spark emotion. The result is a collection that’s visually delightful and emotionally resonant—bags that feel as good as they look.
Tell us about the creative process of translating ice cream into handbag design.
We started by asking: what makes ice cream so universally loved? Its colours, its textures, and the emotions it stirs. To keep the collection fashion-forward, we also considered trending tones like pistachio green and butter yellow. Flavours like chocolate and vanilla offered both familiarity and visual richness. The process became a fun balance between nostalgia and trend—creating designs that are comforting yet contemporary.
How did you bring the indulgent feel of ice cream into the materials?
We chose buttery-soft fabrics with subtle grain textures to evoke richness and comfort. The goal was to make each bag feel smooth, soft, and satisfying to hold—much like the “melt-in-your-hand” experience of ice cream. This tactile quality is what really brings the concept to life.
Were there any fun flavours that didn’t make the final cut?
We had a clear vision from the start of the emotions and moods we wanted to capture. While the world of ice cream is full of tempting options, we focused on flavours that worked both aesthetically and conceptually. Every choice supported the story we wanted The Summer Scoop to tell.
Price starts at ₹2,999. Available online.
